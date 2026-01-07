Known as the Marinera, the ship is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, not too far from the UK coast, and is flying under the Russian flag

The military would rather "seize it than sink it". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

RAF fighter jets scrambled to hunt for a Venezuelan oil tanker in the Atlantic yesterday as the US plotted to seize it.

British Typhoon jets were launched into action after the Trump administration wanted to launch a raid on the ship. The military would rather "seize it than sink it", CBS News reports. Known as the Marinera, the ship is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, not far from the UK coast, and is flying under the Russian flag. The vessel is sanctioned and has previously been involved with the Iranian oil trade. The hastily reflagged oil tanker was under US military surveillance roughly 250 miles off the coast of Ireland after evading interception in the Caribbean last month, changing its name, and turning north towards Russia. Read More: US warplanes and elite strike force flock to UK bases as Venezuela-linked tanker seizure looms Read more: Gunfire and anti-aircraft blasts heard near Venezuela's presidential palace

A crude oil tanker anchored in western Venezuela. Picture: Alamy

The vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, has been renamed Marinera, re-registered in Russia, and had a crudely painted Russian flag slapped onto its hull. The move appears designed to deter a possible US seizure as it approached waters near the British Isles. The tanker is believed to be one of around a dozen vessels attempting to slip past a US naval blockade targeting Venezuelan oil shipments. It is not, however, carrying crude from Venezuela. The US bombed Venezuela on Saturday before forces took Maduro and flew him to New York where he is facing drugs and weapons charges.