June Bunyan, 37, from the Isle of Arran, was killed in Los Angeles, California. Picture: GoFundMe

By Flaminia Luck

A British lawyer who moved to the US to pursue her dream of becoming a defence attorney has been murdered in her own home.

June Bunyan, 37, from the Isle of Arran in Scotland, was found with "traumatic neck injuries" at the property in Los Angeles, California on September 11. A 25-year-old man named Jonathan Renteria has been arrested on charges of murder, mutilation and sexual contact with human remains. The LAPD said detectives arrested him hours after the killing, reported the Scottish Sun. So far it is not clear if June knew the man charged with her murder. A fundraiser set up to bring her remains home described her as a "beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend". Ms Bunyan graduated with a law degree from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen in 2022.

June died from traumatic neck injuries. Picture: GoFundMe

'Exceptionally accomplished' The fundraiser says: "With unimaginable heartbreak, we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, June Bunyan, was tragically taken from us due to a violent crime in the United States. "Our lives are forever changed." It went on: "June was known for her vibrant personality, infectious laugh, and deeply compassionate heart. "Exceptionally accomplished, she held multiple degrees, but her proudest achievement was earning her law degree. "Driven by courage and determination, June moved to America to sit the bar exam and pursue her dream of becoming a defence attorney. She worked tirelessly to build herself a better life.

June was known for her "vibrant personality" and "infectious laugh". Picture: GoFundMe