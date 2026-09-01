A Brit has been rescued from rubble in Nepal almost one week after becoming trapped when devastating floods tore through the country.

The unnamed British survivor is one of 119 people who have been pulled alive from mud and debris after floods hit the country, killing over 1,000 people.

The man was pulled from the rubble as part of a rescue mission on Tuesday afternoon. He was among a list of 33 British nationals who had been reported missing in Nepal.

A further 15 were listed as missing in Tibet on Sunday, which brought the total number of missing people across both areas to 48.

At least 1,003 people have died in Nepal in the devastating flash flood that hit the Himalayan country's border region with China last week, officials have announced.

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