British man among 119 rescued in Nepal a week after floodwaters devastated region
The unnamed British man has managed to survive one week of being trapped in mud and debris in Nepal
A Brit has been rescued from rubble in Nepal almost one week after becoming trapped when devastating floods tore through the country.
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The unnamed British survivor is one of 119 people who have been pulled alive from mud and debris after floods hit the country, killing over 1,000 people.
The man was pulled from the rubble as part of a rescue mission on Tuesday afternoon. He was among a list of 33 British nationals who had been reported missing in Nepal.
A further 15 were listed as missing in Tibet on Sunday, which brought the total number of missing people across both areas to 48.
At least 1,003 people have died in Nepal in the devastating flash flood that hit the Himalayan country's border region with China last week, officials have announced.
Read more: Nearly 1,000 trapped in hydropower tunnels after deadly Nepal floods as rescuers 'race against time' to save them
Read more: Race to free over 500 people trapped in Nepal tunnels continues - as death toll passes 1,000
A race against time is under way to save at least 900 workers missing from 12 hydropower projects damaged by the flash floods.
Over 500 of the missing workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels.
Nepal's army has released video footage showing rescue teams entering a network of vast tunnels, wading through mud and water and climbing over rocks as they searched for signs of life.
At least 639 people remain stuck in several devastated hydropower stations that have become a major focus of the rescue efforts.
In total around 4,000 people are still missing in the wake of the flooding.
"Thousands of citizens have lost their homes, families, loved ones and property," Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a late-night social media post on Monday.
"The government understands the immense pain they are enduring."
Over 11,000 people have been rescued across the affected region while power and communication lines had been restored in some areas, he said, promising support for those displaced by the glacier collapse that sent a deluge of ice, rock and mud sweeping through the impoverished nation's border region with China.
The calamity poses a massive challenge for Shah's six-month-old government.