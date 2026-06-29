A British man has been arrested in South America after the body of a model was found in a suitcase in an apartment in Bogota.

Matthew Foster-Smith, 46, from Pool is alleged to have killed Natalia Villalba, 36, a Colombian model and graphic designer, on June 18.

Her body was found by a cleaner under a running shower in the bathroom of an apartment in the upmarket Chico neighbourhood of the Colombian capital.

Foster-Smith was arrested at an airport in Ecuador apparently trying to catch a flight to Europe.

Carlos Fernando Galán, Bogota’s mayor, posted on social media: “The man believed to be responsible for the murder of Natalia Villalba has been captured in Ecuador. In Bogota, if you commit the crime, you pay the price. This painful case will not go unpunished.”