A British man has been charged with offences linked to an Islamist terrorist group based in Somalia after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

Jermaine Grant, 43, has been charged with directing the activities of terrorist organisation, Al-Shabaab.

He has also been charged with three counts of attending an Al-Shabaab commando training camp in Kismayu in Somalia, and two counts of possession of an AK47 for terrorist purposes.

The charges relate to a time between 31 December 2007 and 1 January 2010 when Al-Shabaab was operating in Somalia.

Grant is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9 April.

Read more: Bondi Beach terror suspect loses bid to hide family identities

Read more: Downfall of the British heiress jailed for becoming Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen'