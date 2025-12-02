A British man has been detained in Ukraine, accused of spying for Russia, Kyiv’s security service has said.

But he was quickly recruited by Russia's FSB spy agency, becoming a spy under the promise of “easy money.”

He allegedly travelled to Ukraine early last year, hoping to work as an instructor for Ukrainian soldiers, the SBU said.

The man, said to be a former member of the British military, was discovered through a joint investigation between the UK and Ukraine’s intelligence services.

According to Ukraine’s security services, the man directly handed crucial information over to the Russian government and was allegedly planning to commit a terrorist attack.

Officials alleged the Briton shared the locations of training centres and handed over the identities of Ukrainian military personnel to Russian agents.

He is also accused of planning to make an improvised explosive device and being given the location of a pistol with two loaded magazines.

According to the prosecutor general, the Brit “attempted to establish access to the command of military units” in exchange for the equivalent of $6,000.

The Briton allegedly arrived in Ukraine in January 2024, with the armed forces veteran "conducting instructional sessions for military personnel in Mykolaiv".

Based close to the front line, the former soldier later worked for Ukrainian border units, Ukraine's prosecutors detailed.

The accusations tabled by Ukraine’s state security service suggest the former soldier and border guard was recruited by the Russian FSB spy bureau, with the Brit ultimately agreeing to work with Moscow in providing information.

The Briton is being held under suspicion of passing unauthorised information to Russia and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.