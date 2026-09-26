A rescue helicopter was sent to the region to retrieve the man's remains and his belongings

The man fell at the highest peak of the Cantabrian Mountains. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

A young British mountaineer has died after falling from the summit of the highest peak of a Spanish mountain range.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, 28, fell about 200ft while descending from the Torrecerredo – the highest peak of the Cantabrian Mountains – on Thursday afternoon, the Spanish Civil Guard for the Asturias region said. A mountain rescue helicopter was sent to the peak early after 2:20pm following a call into Spanish emergency services. They uncovered the man’s remains and deployed two specialists to retrieve him and his belongings. Read more: Body found in search for 18-year-old British hiker who went missing in Romania Read more: 'Tis but a flesh wound': Hiker impaled by walking pole walks ten miles to avoid paying helicopter fee

The British climber is the second person to fall in the Cantabrian Mountain's to fall on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The incident occurred during the descent from the Torrecerredo peak, at approximately 65ft below the summit, according to the Civil Guard. The mountaineer’s body was transported to La Morgal, a regional sports and aviation facility in Llanera near the Asturian city of Gijon. “We are in contact with the local authorities following reports of the death of a British national in Spain,” said a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office

Rescue crews were sent to assist with retrieving the British hiker from the Cantabrian Mountains. Picture: Alamy