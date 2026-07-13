A British man has died after plunging down a water slide at a hotel in Ibiza as his family watched on.

The holidaymaker, 64, travelled to the Spanish island with his wife and daughter before the fatal accident.

He was seen getting into difficulty in the pool before he was given CPR and treated with a defibrillator by hotel staff after he went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics arrived at the unnamed hotel in the resort of Cala Tarida at 11.30am on Saturday to take over but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “A British holidaymaker aged 64 has died following an incident at a hotel in Cala Tarida in Ibiza on Saturday morning.

“Officers are reporting to a local court.”

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