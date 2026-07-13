British man, 64, dies in front of family after plunging down water slide at Ibiza hotel
A British man has died after plunging down a water slide at a hotel in Ibiza as his family watched on.
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The holidaymaker, 64, travelled to the Spanish island with his wife and daughter before the fatal accident.
He was seen getting into difficulty in the pool before he was given CPR and treated with a defibrillator by hotel staff after he went into cardiac arrest.
Paramedics arrived at the unnamed hotel in the resort of Cala Tarida at 11.30am on Saturday to take over but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for the Civil Guard said: “A British holidaymaker aged 64 has died following an incident at a hotel in Cala Tarida in Ibiza on Saturday morning.
“Officers are reporting to a local court.”
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An investigation has been launched and remains ongoing. Police at the scene said there were no obvious blow injuries on the man’s body which would indicate that he collided with something on the slide or in the water.
A source said: “The post-mortem will help determine if this man suffered some sort of health problem before he entered the water.“He had entered the pool via a water slide. He was staying at the hotel with relatives, including his wife and a daughter.”
Last year, a popular Ibiza music venue and hotel cancelled its upcoming events following the deaths of two British men in separate incidents.
Gary Kelly 19, died at the hotel and music venue in August 2025 while 26-year-old Evan Thomas passed away the previous month.
The two incidents occurred in similar circumstances, with both Mr Kelly and Mr Thomas falling to their deaths.
Ibiza Rocks said it was "deeply shocked and devastated" by the two deaths and announced it would be pausing events due to "the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved".