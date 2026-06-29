A Scottish man has died after being shot multiple times on a Caribbean island with a reputation for hosting the super rich.

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He said Mr Vettrino was “a pure soul who only wanted success and happiness for all of those around him”.

Following his death, his brother, Robson Vettrino Kolberg, paid tribute in a Facebook post.

Mr Vettrino, 37, was a technical services manager at a five-star resort on the island.

A post-mortem is set to take place amid the ongoing investigation.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said it received reports of gunshots at around 11.30pm last Wednesday.

Daniel Vettrino, originally from Fife, was found dead from "multiple gunshot wounds” on the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines last week.

Mr Vettrino Kolberg wrote: “He has touched the lives of so many people, from his hometown in Fife to all corners of this world.

“A unique individual, made up of so many qualities and quirks, especially his impeccable ability to drink anyone under the table.

He added that his brother will be “’deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Mr Vettrino Kolberg continued: “The family are heartbroken by this loss and grateful for the love and support we have already received.”

“We are all currently working hard for his safe return home and upon completion we will make arrangements for a chance for everyone to say their final goodbyes.”

The RSVGPF released a statement earlier, saying: “Upon arrival, officers discovered Daniel Vettrino, a 37-year-old technical services manager of Colombia/Scotland, with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

“He was subsequently pronounced dead by the district medical officer.“A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

Mr Vettrino previously worked for an international peacekeeping force in Egypt for nine years, according to his Linkedin profile.

He began working as a technical service manager at the Canouan Estate Resort and Villas in 2024, his profile states.

Canouan is known as an island for the super rich. Donald Trump has invested in it, setting up a now-defunct casino and the Trump International Golf Club.

It is one of 32 islands within the St Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago.