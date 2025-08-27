Tihar, Central Jail, New Delhi. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The family of a British man who has been detained in India for seven years without trial has urged the UK Government to intervene.

Christian Michel is accused of bribing Indian officials to win a multimillion-dollar helicopter contract for British-Italian defence company AgustaWestland, which was signed in 2010. He denies the charge. The 63-year-old was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to India in 2018 and has been in custody in New Delhi's Tihar Jail ever since. Christian has served the maximum sentence for the alleged offence he was extradited for - seven years - but has still not been released. This is despite an Indian law which permits under-trial prisoners to seek release if they have served more than half of the maximum sentence for their alleged offences.

Tihar Jail, Central Jail, New Delhi. Picture: Getty

Christian's son Alois Michel, 28, said the UK Government has so far done "nothing" to help his father, but he met with Foreign Office minister Catherine West on Tuesday to urge the Government to press for his father's immediate release. Alois told the PA news agency: "My father Christian Michel is a British citizen. He has been illegally detained in India and has already completed the maximum sentence of seven years for the charge against him; that, too, without trial. "Even the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in 2020 confirmed that serious human rights violations were taking place and that he should be released immediately. The UK government, however, did nothing. "We have requested the UK Government to file an application to the International Court of Justice, given there is no judicial option left for my father in India... "The British people gave the Labour Party a strong majority in the hope of restoring the honour and strength of our country. "But so far our hopes haven't been fulfilled. We now truly expect them to act against the unlawful behaviour of a Commonwealth country." He added that India has "violated its own constitution and international law" by failing to abide by its own Extradition Act, which asserts that no new charges can be added following extradition to India unless the person commits a new offence after their arrival. Christian was initially accused by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of being a key intermediary in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, which led to a loss of approximately £344 million to the Indian exchequer, and was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of receiving around £25.9 million as kickbacks from the deal.

