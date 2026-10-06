Ben Stimson. Picture: Ben Stimson

By Joseph Draper

A British pro-Russian soldier accused of recruiting foreign fighters for Russia has told LBC that at least 15 British men have signed up to join Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine.

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Ben Stimson left Oldham, Greater Manchester, in 2024 to join the Russian army in Ukraine’s Donbas region, where he worked as an engineer and trained other English-speaking recruits for the frontline. In a rare interview, Stimson, who is now a Russian citizen and reservist living in Moscow, told LBC he knew of around 15 Britons who had joined Putin’s war and that “there could be more”. The figure, while unverified, is far higher than the small number of British pro-Russian fighters already identified and has been described by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch as ‘extremely concerning.’ The Foreign Office warned those who fought for Russia could be prosecuted if they returned to the UK but admitted it did not track the numbers of British people who travelled there. Read more: US 'closely monitoring' suspected Russian plague outbreak after death of lab technician Read more: Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes

Ben Stimson spoke to LBC. Picture: LBC

Ukrainian officials have accused Stimson of amplifying Kremlin propaganda and sitting at the centre of an English-speaking recruitment network for Russia, helping to find foreign fighters from Britain, Australia, and the United States. Speaking from his Moscow apartment, Stimson denied that he was a military recruiter, saying he instead encouraged Britons who contacted him online to engage in anti-NATO and pro-Russian activity at home. Yet Stimson is reported to have previously admitted to helping at least ten foreign fighters join the war. Speaking to LBC, he acknowledged that two British men who reached out to him for advice before joining the Russian army had since died or gone missing in action in Ukraine. One of them was Yorkshire fisherman Bradley Townsend, who was reportedly killed by an FPV drone near the Ukrainian city of Lyman in June. Just 10 weeks earlier, he met Stimson and fellow pro-Russian British mercenary Aiden Minnis in Moscow, where he signed a military contract despite having no military experience. Townsend’s friends have described how the self-described “ordinary” working-class lad struggled with mental illness and had been exploited and brainwashed online.

Bradley Townsend left his home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, in April this year. Picture: Telegram

In a video filmed in Russia with the 33-year-old and Minnis in April, Stimson can be heard telling Townsend “well done” in Russian after the Yorkshireman chillingly acknowledged his decision to join the Russian military could become a “suicide mission". Stimson admitted to LBC that Townsend had followed his social media content for years, but when asked whether he bore any responsibility for his death, insisted: “No, I didn’t kill him. The Ukrainians shot him. “I can’t make up someone’s mind for them. “It’s very difficult out there – I’ve nearly been killed three times.”

Stimson said he had urged Townsend to come to Moscow “for a holiday”, before taking him “to a few bars” and showing him the sights. He added: “Bradley did land here. He stayed with me. I’m not going to see somebody out on the street. “(Bradley) had a good two weeks partying and only had about £20 left. “It’s common knowledge where the recruitment office is in Moscow. “There was an Australian he was meeting who’d also been posting on my channel. I got a taxi for them and dropped them off at the airport. The next morning they’d signed a contract.” Stimson told LBC he had urged Townsend to use his return ticket, but said the Yorkshireman had ‘made up his mind’. He added: “Usually when Brits contact me it’s bravado. “(Bradley) felt an affinity with the people of Donbas – it’s an industrial, working-class area, similar to Yorkshire. “Maybe he was running from something. I’m not a psychologist.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the British men fighting for Russia a “security risk” and called on the Government to bring them to justice. She added: “We used to have a word for people who would fight for another country in this way, and it would be traitors.” Stimson insisted he wished British people “the best”, adding: “If the government thinks I’m a traitor, they’re quite welcome to take my citizenship.” Yet on social media he has called the Prime Minister a “pig”, suggested it was “a great time” to use Russia’s hypersonic Oreshnik missile during his visit to Kyiv, and dubbed him “Andy Burn-Ham.” He has also shared an AI-generated image depicting Russian troops “liberating” London under the caption: “Liberation Day 2027”. Stimson said he had been “driven” back to Russia following his release from prison after almost seven years for terrorism offences committed during his time supporting Russian separatists in the Donbas in 2015. After signing a professional military contract in 2024, Stimson said he trained African and other English-speaking recruits for the frontline, while admitting he served in the rear away from the fighting. “If you don’t speak Russian and you haven’t got any military skills, the best you can hope for is digging trenches for a year,” he said.