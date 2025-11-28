A search effort is underway for a British passenger who has gone missing after falling overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Tenerife.

The man, 76, reportedly fell from the 14-deck Marella Explorer 2 on Thursday morning.

The coast guard said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Tenerife was alerted to reports of a man overboard at 9.48am local time on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.

"Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort.

"We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support," Marella Cruises said: in a statement.

