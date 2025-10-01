A British ex-pat who moved to America has been arrested after 'setting a US politician on fire' over accusations the lawmaker was having an affair with his wife.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, 29, originally from Devon, is said to have poured petrol over lawmaker Lee Vogler, 38, inside his Virginia office.

After dousing him in fuel, he then set the legislator alight, with a local police officer telling a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that the attack took place over an alleged affair.

Emergency services were called to the office following reports of the fire at around 11.30am on July 30 of this year.

The hearing heard how Buck-Hayes travelled to the lawmaker's office after discovering his wife's affair, with Mr Vogler sustaining third and second degree burns on 60% of his body during the attack.

The politician was also treated for septic shock, scorched lungs and smoke inhalation, according to Mr Buck-Hayes' wife, Blair.

