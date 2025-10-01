British man 'set US politician on fire' leaving him with 60 percent burns over alleged affair with wife
The ex-pat has been charged with attempted second-degree murder following the attack
A British ex-pat who moved to America has been arrested after 'setting a US politician on fire' over accusations the lawmaker was having an affair with his wife.
Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes, 29, originally from Devon, is said to have poured petrol over lawmaker Lee Vogler, 38, inside his Virginia office.
After dousing him in fuel, he then set the legislator alight, with a local police officer telling a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that the attack took place over an alleged affair.
Emergency services were called to the office following reports of the fire at around 11.30am on July 30 of this year.
The hearing heard how Buck-Hayes travelled to the lawmaker's office after discovering his wife's affair, with Mr Vogler sustaining third and second degree burns on 60% of his body during the attack.
The politician was also treated for septic shock, scorched lungs and smoke inhalation, according to Mr Buck-Hayes' wife, Blair.
The hearing heard how Buck-Hayes told police he visited the office carrying fuel from a nearby petrol station.
He added that his intention was to kill the Danville City councillor, according to reports.
Vogler's colleague, Stephen Seiple, told the court of the moment the 38-year-old was doused in petrol and began screaming for help.
"The next thing I remember was Lee screaming, 'Call 911, he threw gas on me," Seiple said.
But as Vogler attempted to flee, Buck-Hayes caught him, before producing a lighter and setting him alight.
Vogler was first elected to the Danville City Council in May 2012.
At the time, Vogler became the youngest person ever elected to the role at 24 years old.
Ms Seiple spoke of how the councillor's shirt was burned through and he was left "thoroughly burned and his chest pink."
Police said at the time: "The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim's position on Danville City Council or any political affiliation."
The incident was reported by Showcase Magazine, whose publisher, Andrew Brooks, witnessed parts of the attack.
Mr Brooks confirmed that the politician was "awake and talking" following the attack as he was transferred to a burn centre in the nearby city of Lynchburg.
Vogler remains in hospital, his wife told the court.
Charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, Buck-Hayes is next due to appear in court on October 27.