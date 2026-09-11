Darren Conway encouraged other men to record themselves abusing sleeping and sedated victims, who then shared the footage in a chatroom of fellow predators

Darren Conway, 52, was one of eight men arrested in the UK who had exchanged such videos. . Picture: PA

By Poppy Jacobs

A British man has confessed to being at the centre of an international network sharing footage of unconscious women being sexually abused.

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Appearing at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to nine counts of assisting or encouraging an offence, one count of voyeurism, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image. Picture: Alamy

On at least 10 other occasions between 2023 and 2026, Conway asked for naked images of sleeping women, according to court documents. The forum encouraging sex offending and domestic abuse was first discovered in 2025, and was investigated by several police forces, concluding in Conway's arrest. The Metropolitan Police said messages found on his devices "showed Conway encouraging other group chat members to engage in drug-facilitated sexual offending, alongside images and videos of a sexual nature". Alexander Agbamu, prosecuting, told jurors: "The indictment reflects the defendant's involvement in an online forum which connects others who are involved in organised sexual offending and domestic abuse."

The Metropolitan Police said messages found on his devices "showed Conway encouraging other group chat members to engage in drug-facilitated sexual offending, alongside images and videos of a sexual nature". Picture: Alamy