A British man has been shot dead on the Spanish holiday resort of Costa Blanca.

The 29-year-old's body was found inside an address after friends allegedly told police "something serious" had happened.

The discovery was made by officers at the residential property in an area known as Campoamor in Orihuela Costa, just north of the tourist resort of Torrevieja, on December 21.

An Alicante-based Civil Guard specialist homicide unit is said to have launched a murder probe, with detectives treating it as a drugs-related crime, the Express reports.

