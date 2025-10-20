Barry Kenyon, an MBE-honoured author from Lancashire, was killed by a motorbike while he was walking in the coastal city of Pattaya on Saturday night.

Lieutenant Akrapong Saenputawong, deputy investigation officer at Pattaya City Police Station, said: "On October 18, 2025, at around 7 pm, in front of Rung Ruang Company near the Pattaya intersection, a motorcycle ridden by Mr Rana Mama, 38, a Bangladeshi national, collided with Barry Kenyon, a British pedestrian."

He was killed after being struck down by a Bangladeshi motorbike rider on his way to meet friends in the tourist hot spot city.

The former policeman and headteacher, who moved to Thailand 30 years ago and was an honorary British consul. He wrote a memoir about his time serving the British government in Pattaya - a role he held for 14 years.

The police statement noted that it was not a drink driving incident, saying: "Blood alcohol testing showed that the motorcyclist was not under the influence of alcohol at the time."

Barry had walked onto a central reservation a few yards in front of traffic lights when the motorbike hit him.

A friend, George Albert, said: "Barry was known for his clarity and humour when discussing complex issues such as immigration and taxation. His deep understanding of Thai regulations and his ability to bridge cultural gaps earned him respect from both Thai authorities and expatriates."

Another friend added: "Barry was such a gentleman. He will be sorely missed."

Pattaya is hugely popular with British tourists and retirees, but regularly sees accidents and deaths. Barry's death comes only a few weeks after the death of another Brit in Thailand.

Craig Davies, who was just days away from celebrating his 51st birthday, was killed in a high-speed crash in Chiang Mai.

Originally from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Davies had relocated to Thailand and was running a health supplies business at the time of his death.

The crash occurred near an underpass on the Chiang Mai–Lampang Highway.