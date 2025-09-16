The UK’s armed forces are set for a major transformation with a Defence Minister confirming that uncrewed systems, including drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), will be fielded in high numbers over the next five years.

The move is a core recommendation of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025 and signals a shift towards a more autonomous and technologically advanced military.

In a written response to Liberal Democrat MP Edward Morello, Defence Minister Luke Pollard stated that the SDR 2025 recommended a "shift towards greater use of autonomy and Artificial Intelligence within the UK’s conventional force."

The review said that a "common digital foundation" of data, AI, and networks will connect people and platforms, providing the Integrated Force with the agility and speed needed to "outmatch adversaries."

The decision to accelerate the adoption of these systems is heavily influenced by their proven effectiveness in modern conflicts, most notably in Ukraine.

The military benefits of AI-assisted drones are widely acknowledged, particularly in their ability to operate effectively at night or in low visibility due to advanced sensor suites.

Also, the review said that AI-enabled drones can continue surveillance even when human operators are resting, a "fundamental consideration" for the UK Defence’s capability development.

Read more: UK to deploy RAF jets to Poland after Russian drone incursion

Read more: How can we prepare for global war when the military can't even buy a few drones?

As a result, the SDR 2025 has directed that uncrewed and autonomous systems will be incorporated into the Integrated Force in significant numbers.

These systems will be networked with crewed fifth- and sixth-generation assets, forming a "high-low" mix of capabilities.

The SDR said that autonomy will not be confined to the skies. UGVs, unmanned surface vessels, and undersea drones are expected to play central roles in operations by 2030.

This comes as the question of funding for these projects remains a key consideration, with MP Edward Morello having separately asked the Secretary of State for Defence how much funding is being provided for the development of unmanned ground vehicles.