Hundreds of drone incidents have been recorded at or near British military sites over the past year, prompting warnings that the UK is failing to take the threat to its bases and critical infrastructure seriously enough.

“All this points to the fact that we are not taking the rise in threat levels that our European cousins are addressing seriously at all.”

“At the moment these are just rogue drones, and they’re passive, but it’s not a huge step to then add a kinetic dimension to them to make them introduce lethality.

“In the UK we are doing nothing about protecting our critical national infrastructure, as well as military bases, and it’s such an easy way to disrupt,” he told The Independent.

Former Conservative defence minister and Army veteran Tobias Ellwood said the incidents demonstrated that the British military was viewed “as a target”, warning that drones currently used to monitor or disrupt sites could be adapted to carry out lethal attacks.

The figures emerge amid mounting tensions with Russia and Iran, although the Ministry of Defence has not identified who was responsible for the incidents. Moscow has separately warned that British facilities in Ukraine used to support strikes on Russian territory would be considered “legitimate targets”.

Figures obtained by The Independent through a Freedom of Information request show 340 security incidents involving drones at or near Ministry of Defence sites in the UK in the year to August 2026. Separately, 250 incidents were recorded in 2025, almost double the 126 logged the previous year.

The Ministry of Defence said national security was the Government’s first duty and insisted Britain and its allies remained vigilant. A spokesperson said: “The public should be reassured that the UK and its allies remain vigilant against potential threats and adversaries should be in no doubt about this Government’s resolve to stand against aggression towards the UK and our allies.”

The department said Russia was “constantly probing us and testing” the UK, although the Government does not believe Vladimir Putin is seeking a “direct confrontation” with Nato. Britain’s air defence capabilities span the Royal Navy, Army and RAF, and the MoD has allocated £790 million to counter drone and missile threats in the UK and near overseas bases.

The warnings came as Russia summoned Britain’s deputy head of mission in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, to protest against the supply of drones and other weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the diplomat had been warned that Moscow reserved the right to take “necessary retaliatory measures”, which it framed as an exercise of self-defence.

“It was confirmed that any British facilities in Ukraine that are used to strike the Russian territory shall be considered a legitimate target,” the ministry said. “It was stressed that full responsibility for any possible further adverse development of the situation lies with London.”

The Foreign Office rejected the statement, accusing Moscow of trying to divert attention from the war Putin launched with his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A spokesperson said: “This is yet another attempt to deflect attention from Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine and discredit the UK on the world stage.

“We are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself and will not let up on our support to secure a just and lasting peace.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also warned on Thursday that Moscow was planning hybrid attacks involving drones or rockets against European countries supporting Kyiv, including Poland.

Britain has committed to supplying Ukraine with more than 120,000 drones this year, with 25,000 delivered so far and deliveries set to increase ahead of winter. They include interceptor drones designed to destroy Russian unmanned aircraft, alongside attack drones used by Ukrainian forces to strike back.

The UK has also agreed to allow defence manufacturer MBDA to release classified information about components of the Storm Shadow long-range missile to enable local manufacturing in Ukraine. The weapon has already been used to strike Russian targets, making it a particular focus of Moscow’s anger over British military support for Kyiv.