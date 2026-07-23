British millionaires demand: Tax us more!
LBC callers react as Gary Lineker leads the charge for higher taxes on the rich.
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Gary Lineker is among 120 UK-based millionaires calling on Andy Burnham to impose higher taxes on their wealth in an open letter.
0:00 | George Bangham lays out the argument for a wealth tax
4:44 | Former investment banker argues against the tax
7:45 | Adrian shuts down the ‘paper thin’ proposal
10:58 | Chris argues a wealth tax would reduce the need for food banks
13:38 | Jason calls for a reduction in wealth tax
15:28 | Wealth tax will ‘stimulate growth’, says Peter
18:23 | Tom says billionaires should be targeted over millionaires
The “Proud to Pay” letter to the Prime Minister, organised by the Patriotic Millionaires UK campaign group and published on Thursday, claims the money raised from higher taxes on wealth could be used to reduce inequality, support public infrastructure, and back small businesses.
It reads: “We want you to tax us. We can afford it."