Blaine and Nathaniel visited their mother in the UK in March as part of court-ordered contact following their parents’ divorce but Nishika Samaratunga failed to return them to their father

Nishika Samaratunga is believed to be concealing the whereabouts of her two children. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A British mother who abducted her two sons from their American father has been on the run in the UK for over three months, it can be reported.

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Nishika Samaratunga, a 34-year-old British citizen originally from Sri Lanka, is believed to be concealing the whereabouts of her two children, five-year-old Blaine Baier and three-year-old Nathaniel Baier, known as Nate. The boys were born in the United States and were being cared for by their father, Ben Baier, who lives near Denver, Colorado. Blaine and Nathaniel visited their mother in the UK in March as part of court-ordered contact following their parents’ divorce but Ms Samaratunga failed to return them to Mr Baier at a UK airport on March 29, and she and the boys have not been located since. Mr Baier, 43, has begun High Court proceedings to try to secure his sons’ return, with his lawyers raising concerns that the two boys do not appear to be attending school or nursery and are not receiving medical care. Mr Baier said: “The collapse of my marriage has been an incredibly trying time, but I never believed that Nishika would abduct Blaine and Nathaniel and then conceal their whereabouts in an effort to keep them from me, uprooting them from their home in Colorado. Read More: Mother who murdered 5-year-old Logan Mwangi hires ex-cop to challenge conviction Read More: Mother and girl, five, died after being hit by car while crossing the road

Ben Baier with his two sons, Nate and Blaine. Picture: PA

“Both our children have autism, and such abrupt changes to their routine are incredibly damaging to their development and health. “I’m calling for her to do the right thing and return them to me so they can return to their life as normal, and for anyone who knows where they are to help return them to their home. “I can only pray for their safe return.” The High Court has allowed the publication of details of the case to help locate the children. Mr Baier and Ms Samaratunga married in 2020, with Ms Samaratunga moving to the US, but their relationship broke down in 2024. Ms Samaratunga then applied to a Colorado court to relocate the children to London in August last year but returned to the UK the following month after this was refused.

The boys were born in the United States and were being cared for by their father, Ben Baier, who lives near Denver, Colorado. Picture: Alamy