Malawi police are investigating the kidnapping of a British national who was abducted in the country's main city, Blantyre.

Nusrat Osman, 47, was taken from outside her home at around 12.30 pm local time on Friday.

The mother of two is believed to have been taken by four men who had been travelling in a grey Nissan Dualis, according to a police statement.

The authorities have offered a reward of 30 million Malawi kwacha (£12,850) for "credible information" that could lead to her rescue and the "arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators”.

Osman was employed as an auditor for Audit Consult Limited, a Malawian firm.

Police said the motive behind the abduction was unknown and that so far the kidnappers have not contacted the victim's family or the authorities for ransom.

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