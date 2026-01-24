A British mother-of-three has been stabbed to death in Spain - with police arresting a man on suspicion of her murder.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but the woman was unable to be saved.

It is believed that she called for help from a property which prompted concerned neighbours to enter the home, only to find her lying on the ground seriously injured.

The victim, 33, was reportedly attacked shortly after 11:40am on Saturday in the La Paca area of Alhaurin el Grande in Malaga.

A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and seized by investigators, according to Spanish paper SUR.

An urgent search was launched to locate the suspect after he reportedly fled the scene, but it is believed he handed himself in shortly afterwards.

He is understood to have told police he had "done something terrible," as officers continue to probe the exact circumstances of the murder.

Sources told SUR the victim is British and was mother to three young children, who were reportedly at the house at the time.

In an official statement, Alhaurín el Grande Town Council said: "The Alhaurín el Grande Town Council expresses its deepest sorrow for the murder of a woman, around thirty years old and of British nationality, which occurred in our municipality this morning.

"From the City Council, we extend our deepest condolences and support to the family and loved ones of the victim, as well as our strongest condemnation and outrage at this act of gender violence, a social scourge that seriously violates human rights and that we must eradicate with the involvement of the entire society."

The local authority added that an official day of mourning has been announced for Monday, January 26.