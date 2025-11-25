Katie Paul, 33, was in the process of applying for a green card when she was ambushed by immigration agents

Katie Paul, 33, was detained by ICE agents during a routine green card appointment. Picture: GoFundMe

By Jacob Paul

A British mother who arrived at a routine green card appointment in America was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as her husband and six-month-old baby watched on in horror.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Katie Paul, 33, had turned up to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in San Diego, California, to finalise the paperwork required to secure her permanent residency. Instead, she was slapped in cuffs by ICE agents who detained her on the spot during a raid before being taken into federal custody. The Brit was reportedly left stunned as she was taken away from her shocked American husband and newborn baby. Confirming her detention, ICE said in a statement: “Individuals unlawfully present in the United States, including those out of status at federal sites such as USCIS offices, may face arrest, detention, and removal in accordance with US immigration law.” Ms Paul has reportedly admitted that she had overstayed her visa but insisted she was told by her immigration lawyer officials this is commonly forgiven when filing for a spousal green card. Read more: Fears Chicago is descending into 'war zone' as Trump’s ICE agents accused of 'extremely brutal' crackdown Read more: Trump orders Oregon National Guard under Federal control to protect ICE facilities

ICE has been heavily criticised in the past year, accused of arresting both legal migrants and US citizens and targeting people based on their race. Picture: Reuters

She currently still in a detention centre but has been allowed to FaceTime her mum, who hopes her daughter will be released in time for Thanksgiving. A GoFundMe has since been set up by a friend of the couple, Kate Hastings, to help cover the legal fees needed to fight for Ms Paul’s release. A post on the page reads: “The Paul family is now dealing with urgent legal fees to fight for Katie’s release and the costs of childcare while Stephen tries to manage everything on his own. “The emotional and financial strain is overwhelming, and they need support from their community to get through this. “Every dollar raised will go directly toward legal representation to ensure their family is able to be reunited, as well as helping Stephen care for their baby while he and Katie continue working through the nebulous state of their residency.”