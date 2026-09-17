A British mum who was kidnapped in Malawi, Africa, has been rescued in a daring local police operation

Malawi police were investigating the kidnapping of a British national who was abducted in the country's main city, Blantyre. Nusrat Osman, 47, was taken from outside her home at around 12.30 pm local time on Friday.

Inspector General Richard Luhanga, the head of the Malawi police, told The Associated Press that the mother was safe but did not give further details. He said police would provide a statement later on the rescue operation.

Osman's brother, Shobi Jiwa, said that she was saved in an rescue operation which saw Luhanga's deputy inspector general shot and wounded, according to Malawi news outlet Nation Online.

It is not immediately clear if police have made any arrests.

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