British mum kidnapped outside Malawi home rescued
The mother of two has been rescued after was reportedly being taken from outside her home by four men
A British mum who was kidnapped in Malawi, Africa, has been rescued in a daring local police operation
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Malawi police were investigating the kidnapping of a British national who was abducted in the country's main city, Blantyre. Nusrat Osman, 47, was taken from outside her home at around 12.30 pm local time on Friday.
Inspector General Richard Luhanga, the head of the Malawi police, told The Associated Press that the mother was safe but did not give further details. He said police would provide a statement later on the rescue operation.
Osman's brother, Shobi Jiwa, said that she was saved in an rescue operation which saw Luhanga's deputy inspector general shot and wounded, according to Malawi news outlet Nation Online.
It is not immediately clear if police have made any arrests.
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The mother of two was initially believed to have been taken by four men who had been travelling in a grey Nissan Dualis, according to a police statement.
The authorities previously offered a reward of 30 million Malawi kwacha (£12,850) for "credible information" that could lead to her rescue and the "arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators”.
Osman was employed as an auditor for Audit Consult Limited, a Malawian firm.
Police said the motive behind the abduction was unknown and that so far the kidnappers have not contacted the victim's family or the authorities for ransom.
“I don’t know where she is or how she is,” Osman’s husband, Nazil Osman, told a Malawi news outlet last week.
“My wife is an auditor and I have no issues with anyone.”
The MPS appealed to the public to remain calm and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may compromise the ongoing investigation.
A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are aware of reports that a British national has been abducted in Malawi and are in touch with local authorities.”