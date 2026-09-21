Before it even went on display, the British Museum said demand to see the “once-in-a-generation exhibition has already been unprecedented".

The 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry is displayed at the British Museum in London. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The British Museum has banned visitors from photographing the Bayeux Tapestry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The tapestry – the woven record of the Norman Conquest – recently returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years, going on display at the museum on September 10. However, less than two weeks on, visitors have now been told they are not allowed to take any photos of the 70-metre-long artefact. Although curators had initially allowed ticketholders to take photos, the ban was rolled out after people stopping to photograph the artwork were delaying others from being able to access the exhibition. Read more: 1,000 years later and it's back! Bayeux Tapestry returns to Britain as experts reveal security measures protecting the masterpiece Read more: King hails Bayeux Tapestry a ‘precious symbol of trust’ between nations during star-studded unveiling

The 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, a British Museum spokesperson said: “There has been enormous interest in viewing the tapestry, and our priority is to ensure that all visitors have the best experience possible. “In order to do this, we have made the decision to restrict photography while people are moving along the length of the tapestry.” Before it even went on display, the British Museum said demand to see the “once-in-a-generation exhibition has already been unprecedented”. When general admission tickets went on sale in July, the museum recorded the single biggest day of ticket sales in its history, generating more than £2.4 million in sales in the first 24 hours. Tickets to the exhibition are sold out until the next release on October 21. The tapestry is considered to be one of the wonders of the medieval world and offers an insight into life in 11th century England both before and after the conquest – from castles, warfare and ships to clothing, food and furniture. It was likely to have been commissioned by a Norman patron and made by English embroiderers, using manuscript drawings from Canterbury.

The tapestry - the woven record of the Norman conquest - has returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years. Picture: Alamy

Michael Lewis, one of the four curators of the exhibition called the Bayeux Tapestry a “really precious work of art”. He previously said: “1066 is, of course, one of the most important events in English history, and the tapestry is the ultimate reflection of that in terms of a visual narrative. “Some people see it as akin to a graphic novel or a cartoon or something like that, it’s immediately recognisable. When they look at it, they can get it straight away. It’s not like a dusty history book where it’s quite hard to decipher. There’s action going on, and even if you don’t understand all of the story, you enjoy it. “So I think that’s what makes the Bayeux Tapestry such an important thing. And of course, the fact that the French state has allowed it to come to the UK and be displayed at the British Museum is an enormous act of diplomacy. “So it’s a fantastic thing to have happened, and I’m just so happy that it’s happened in my lifetime.”

The 70-meter-long Bayeux Tapestry is currently at the British Museum . Picture: Alamy