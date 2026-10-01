The complainant alleges the museum failed to make reasonable adjustments for visually impaired visitors under the Equality Act.

People walk past promotional signage for the Bayeux Tapestry. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The British Museum has agreed to introduce an in-person audio-described tour for its Bayeux Tapestry exhibition after a blind visitor threatened legal action.

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Dr Yusuf Ali Osman, who is blind, alleges the museum failed to make reasonable adjustments for visually impaired visitors under the Equality Act. He had asked whether an accessible audio tour would be available, but his lawyers say the museum initially prioritised self-guided visits because of strict limits on the tapestry’s exposure to light. The museum has now confirmed an audio-described tour will run during the exhibition and says it is also considering adding a separate option to its app-based guide. Read more: British Museum bans visitors from photographing Bayeux Tapestry Read more: 1,000 years later and it's back! Bayeux Tapestry returns to Britain as experts reveal security measures protecting the masterpiece

King Charles III And Queen Camilla View The Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition. Picture: Getty

Dr Osman is seeking damages, a declaration that he was discriminated against, and changes to the museum’s accessibility policies. He has also called for disability awareness training for exhibition staff. He said he hoped his legal threat would "help make sure blind and partially sighted people are properly considered" when major exhibitions are planned. A British Museum spokesman said it was "committed to making the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition as accessible as possible" and had collaborated with specialist access consultants. The 70-metre tapestry, on loan from France, is due to remain on display until 11 July next year.