The world-famous 70-metre long tapestry has not been seen in England since its creation in the 11th century.

By Georgia Bell

Online queues for tickets to the Bayeux Tapestry are up to nine hours long, following the launch of the exclusive viewing on Wednesday morning.

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The world famous tapestry will be on display at The British Museum from September. Picture: Getty

The tickets on sale today are for the show’s opening between September and December. The two following releases will come in October and January for the remainder of the exhibition, which runs until July 2027. Tickets are set at £33 during peak times, marking a huge increase on the £10 standard charge, where it is normally held in Normandy. For off-peak tickets, adults are still looking at paying £27. The revenue the museum is expected to generate from the exhibition is expected to be around £8.6m. The 70-metre long tapestry, which is almost 1,000 years old, depicts William the Conquerer’s triumph over King Harold II of England at Hastings in 1066 and has not been seen in England since its creation in the 11th century. It has been insured for £800m ahead of the exhibition at the British Museum.

The 70-metre long tapestry depicts William the Conquerer’s triumph over King Harold II of England at Hastings in 1066. Picture: Getty