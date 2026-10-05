British Museum makes changes to ease queues at 'once-in-a-generation' Bayeux Tapestry exhibition
The British Museum has imposed new changes to address long queues and overcrowding to see the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry.
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The British Museum has introduced new admission rules in a bid to tackle significant delays affecting its exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry.
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Two weeks ago, the museum announced that visitors were no longer allowed to take photos of the relic as an increase in people stopping to snap the tapestry was causing severe delays.
The new measures include plans for extended opening hours, an audio guide, additional seating, and a clearer signage.
The additional opening hours have not yet been disclosed.
Many ticket-holders have complained after they were turned away because of backlogs last week when the museum closed earlier for a private event.
To tackle this, The British Museum has offered refunds and a priority booking slot for rearranged time for ticket-holders who were turned away.
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A British Museum spokesperson said that they were "delighted by the excitement" people have shown.
They added: “We also know that some visitors have faced longer queues than we would have wanted, so we are introducing a series of measures to make the experience smoother and give more people the time they need to enjoy the tapestry.”
From Monday, visitors will be offered an audio guide to help them experience the tapestry with extra detail.
The woven record of the Norman Conquest returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years, which went on display at the British Museum on September 10.
The tapestry is considered one of the wonders of the medieval world and gives us an insight into rural life in 11th century England before the conquest.
It is believed to have been commissioned by a Norman patron and made by English embroiderers.
The Bayeux Tapestry is on loan from the French government, having been temporarily moved from its home in Normandy.
General admission tickets went on sale in July and the museum recorded the biggest day of ticket sales in its history, having generated over £2.4 million in the first 24 hours.
Tickets are now sold out until the next release on October 21.
Adult tickets cost £33 during peak times and £27 at off-peak hours, and children under 16 can go for free.
The Bayeux Tapestry is at the British Museum until July 11 next year.