The British Museum has imposed new changes to address long queues and overcrowding to see the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry.

Visitors are no longer allowed to take pictures of the tapestry to prevent lengthy queues. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

The British Museum has introduced new admission rules in a bid to tackle significant delays affecting its exhibition of the Bayeux Tapestry.

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Two weeks ago, the museum announced that visitors were no longer allowed to take photos of the relic as an increase in people stopping to snap the tapestry was causing severe delays. The new measures include plans for extended opening hours, an audio guide, additional seating, and a clearer signage. The additional opening hours have not yet been disclosed. Many ticket-holders have complained after they were turned away because of backlogs last week when the museum closed earlier for a private event. To tackle this, The British Museum has offered refunds and a priority booking slot for rearranged time for ticket-holders who were turned away. Read more: British Museum changes Bayeux Tapestry exhibition after legal discrimination threat Read more: British Museum bans visitors from photographing Bayeux Tapestry

A British Museum spokesperson said that they were "delighted by the excitement" people have shown. They added: “We also know that some visitors have faced longer queues than we would have wanted, so we are introducing a series of measures to make the experience smoother and give more people the time they need to enjoy the tapestry.” From Monday, visitors will be offered an audio guide to help them experience the tapestry with extra detail. The woven record of the Norman Conquest returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years, which went on display at the British Museum on September 10.

Longer opening hours will be added to space out allotted bookings. Picture: Getty

The tapestry is considered one of the wonders of the medieval world and gives us an insight into rural life in 11th century England before the conquest. It is believed to have been commissioned by a Norman patron and made by English embroiderers. The Bayeux Tapestry is on loan from the French government, having been temporarily moved from its home in Normandy.