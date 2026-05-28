The lecture on ancient Israel and Judah was due to take place on Thursday afternoon as part of Jewish Culture Month.

The British Museum had faced fury after postponing the lecture. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The British Museum has said a talk on Jewish culture will now take place in early June after it was criticised for postponing the event over protest fears.

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Kemi Badenoch was among the critics of the museum’s decision to postpone the event after it was told a “significant proportion” of attendees were planning to disrupt it. The lecture on ancient Israel and Judah was due to take place on Thursday afternoon as part of Jewish Culture Month. The British Museum had said in an earlier statement that after talks with organisers and security partners, a “joint decision was taken to postpone the event to a later date when it can take place in an environment that properly safeguards both the audience experience and the integrity of the programme itself”. Read More: Jewish community told 'this country belongs to you and us' in letter of support following disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks Read More: Britain’s antisemitism problem is not for Jews alone to solve

British Museum Great Court glass roof. Picture: Alamy

The decision was taken “to protect the event — not to diminish it”, the museum added. But in an updated statement later on Thursday, the museum said: “Alongside our partners at Jewish Culture Month, we are pleased that the rescheduled lecture, The Ancient History of Israel and Judah, will take place early next month. “Booking details will be published on our website shortly. “We expect strong demand and will also offer a livestream to make the event accessible to a wider audience. “A respectful and secure environment for our visitors, speakers and colleagues remain our highest priority, and we are working closely with all relevant teams to ensure robust arrangements are in place, as would be expected for an event of this nature.”

Ms Badenoch had led criticism over the decision to postpone the event. Picture: Alamy