A growing number of Islamophobic hate crimes have left British Muslims feeling their place in the UK is being "questioned."

"Unite The Kingdom" Rally And Counter Rally By Stand Up To Racism Takes Place In Central London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

“Dehumanising” rhetoric from politicians and social media activists has seen Islamophobia become “normalised” and is fuelling a rise in anti-muslim hate across the UK, LBC has been told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British Muslims, especially women and children, have begun to feel their place in British society is being “questioned” amid what the British Muslim Trust (BMT) calls a rise in “hostility and racism” across the UK. Speaking to LBC, Akeela Ahmed, CEO of the BMT, called on British people to come together and support their Muslim neighbours amid rising community tensions. It comes after the BMT, in partnership with the Government, launched a helpline to support British Muslims targeted by Islamophobia. Read more: UK mosques and Muslim faith centres to get £10m security funding boost after string of hate crime attacks

Hate crimes, specifically against Jewish and Muslim Brits, have risen dramatically in recent years, with last year's summer riots seeing British Muslims targeted across the country. Ms Ahmed told LBC: “Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate crime are on the rise. “What we have seen in recent months is that people are feeling more like their place in society is being questioned and British Muslims especially feel like the hostility and the racism and the kind of anti-Muslim sentiments that they're experiencing is also increasing.” The BMT has visited communities across the country, where they were told stories of the increasing abuse many Muslim people are facing - including one woman who is only shopping online out of fear of being targeted. “People are telling us about a lot of the sort of incidents that they're experiencing when they're just going about their daily lives,” Ms Ahmed told LBC. “Young people, and Muslim women especially, are saying to us that because they're feeling this increase in anti Muslim hate, they're basically adjusting the way they go about their lives. “So one woman spoke to us and said that she's basically stopped doing shopping and now she only does online shopping. “So people are definitely feeling more anxious and more fearful.” Speaking just days after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage compared a protest of mostly Muslim young men to an “invading foreign army”, Ms Ahmed warned British politicians to avoid “dehumanising” British Muslims.