Latest trials saw the weapon's system hit high-speed targets travelling at more than 600kph - twice the speed of a Formula 1 car.

British Navy ships to be fitted with anti-drone DragonFire laser capable of 'hitting £1 coin from a kilometre away'. Picture: MoD

By Danielle de Wolfe

British Navy ships are set to be fitted with state-of-the-art anti-drone DragonFire lasers after latest testing showed the weapons capable of 'hitting £1 coin from a kilometre away'.

The weapons announcement also follows a damning report that claimed the UK lacks a plan to defend itself against foreign military attacks. The £316 million contract, awarded to MBDA UK, has the potential to create around 600 skilled jobs as part of what's been labelled the Government’s 'Plan for Change'. The laser system costs £10 per shot according to the Ministry of Defence, with the weapon accurate enough to 'hit a £1 coin from a kilometre away'. The weapon is described as more cost-effective than a traditional missile systems, with current systems costing upwards of hundreds of thousands of pounds per shot. The first rollout of the DragonFire weapon will see it fitted to a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer – with the 2027 implementation coming five years ahead of original plans.