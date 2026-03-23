A British newlywed is reported to have drowned in Colombia after travelling to the country to get married to his partner.

An emergency alarm was raised in the nearby neighbourhood of El Laguito, and medics rushed to the scene.

The holidaymaker, 30, had got into difficulties while swimming in the "rough" sea in Cartagena, a Caribbean port city popular with tourists, at around 7am on Sunday.

Despite their best efforts, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The man, who has not been named, had travelled to Colombia with his new spouse for their wedding ceremony and was with them at the time of his death.

His death has been described as "accidental", although a formal investigation is ongoing, The Sun reports.

A post-mortem will take place at the forensic medicine institute in the city, where the man's body has already been taken.

It comes two months after a married British couple, 66 and 64, drowned while swimming off the coast of New South Wales.

The pair had been visiting family in Australia when beachgoers noticed they were in distress while surfing in the water on Wednesday, March 11.

Despite being pulled onto the beach, paramedics could not revive them and they were pronounced dead at the scene.