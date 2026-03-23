British newlywed, 30, drowns in Colombia during wedding trip
The holidaymaker, 30, had got into difficulties while swimming in the "rough" sea in Cartagena, a Caribbean port city popular with tourists, at around 7am on Sunday
A British newlywed is reported to have drowned in Colombia after travelling to the country to get married to his partner.
Listen to this article
The holidaymaker, 30, had got into difficulties while swimming in the "rough" sea in Cartagena, a Caribbean port city popular with tourists, at around 7am on Sunday.
An emergency alarm was raised in the nearby neighbourhood of El Laguito, and medics rushed to the scene.
Read more: 2 killed and 41 taken to hospital after plane collides with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport
Read more: 180 injured by Iranian missiles after attempted strike on Israel’s nuclear site hits local towns
Despite their best efforts, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.
The man, who has not been named, had travelled to Colombia with his new spouse for their wedding ceremony and was with them at the time of his death.
His death has been described as "accidental", although a formal investigation is ongoing, The Sun reports.
A post-mortem will take place at the forensic medicine institute in the city, where the man's body has already been taken.
It comes two months after a married British couple, 66 and 64, drowned while swimming off the coast of New South Wales.
The pair had been visiting family in Australia when beachgoers noticed they were in distress while surfing in the water on Wednesday, March 11.
Despite being pulled onto the beach, paramedics could not revive them and they were pronounced dead at the scene.