A British pensioner has drowned while trying to rescue her granddaughter who had been swept out to sea on an inflatable.

The 70-year-old woman died after rushing to rescue her 10-year-old granddaughter, who got into trouble in the water.

Her husband and daughter also tried to reach the girl after strong winds blew her away from the coast towards a rocky area, causing the inflatable she was on to overturn.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on Wednesday off Cavalleria beach in Menorca, Spain on the last day of the family’s holiday.

The girl was successfully rescued, but her grandmother drowned in the rescue attempt.

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