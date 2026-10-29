British pensioner, 70, drowns rescuing granddaughter swept out to sea by strong winds in Menorca
The incident occurred at around 1pm on Wednesday off Cavalleria beach in Menorca, Spain
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A British pensioner has drowned while trying to rescue her granddaughter who had been swept out to sea on an inflatable.
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The 70-year-old woman died after rushing to rescue her 10-year-old granddaughter, who got into trouble in the water.
Her husband and daughter also tried to reach the girl after strong winds blew her away from the coast towards a rocky area, causing the inflatable she was on to overturn.
The incident occurred at around 1pm on Wednesday off Cavalleria beach in Menorca, Spain on the last day of the family’s holiday.
The girl was successfully rescued, but her grandmother drowned in the rescue attempt.
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The victim’s husband brought her body to shore while other holidaygoers used a rope to pull her daughter and granddaughter to safety.
Emergency responders, including police, paramedics and firefighters, rushed to the scene after being alerted, but were unable to revive the woman.
Paramedics treated the woman's daughter and granddaughter at the scene for an anxiety attack, while the husband was taken to hospital with minor cuts sustained during the rescue attempt.
The British family had been staying at a villa in Son Bou on Menorca’s central-southern coast and had been on the island for around a week.
A Civil Guard police investigation into the incident remains ongoing.