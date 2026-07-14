Malcolm Timbrell's home in Bedar was engulfed by flames on Thursday evening

Los Gallardos, Spain. 10th July, 2026. Flames burn near the A7 motorway in Los Gallardos in Almeria. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A pensioner who survived the Spanish wildfires said he fears his wife and friends have died trying to escape.

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Malcolm Timbrell survived the flames by sheltering in an abandoned car with one of his cats . Picture: Facebook

As he caught up, he found they had abandoned the cars and decided to escape the flames on foot. He said: “My wife and our other seven friends and neighbours – against me screaming at them not to – decided the only safe way was to walk out in front of the firewall. “I’ve subsequently heard that that firewall was moving at 20 kilometres per hour, plus. They had no chance.” He survived the inferno by sheltering inside an abandoned car with one of the cats. It's not clear what happened to the second cat.

Spain has suffered frequent and severe heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures often exceeding 40C. Picture: Alamy

Mr Timbrell was rescued by emergency services after the flames had passed, but the bodies of eight people were later retrieved from the path. The pensioner is waiting on DNA results to confirm the identities of the bodies. “After that, I will probably just fall apart," he said. A 93-year-old British woman has become the latest British person to die in the fires which have swept through southern Spain.

In June, Spain experienced several days of record-setting heat, with more than 1,000 excess deaths attributed to heat. Picture: Alamy

At least 13 people have now died as a result of the fire near the village of Bedar, in Almeria province, with at least four of those thought to be British. It comes after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car with its steering wheel on the right, indicating possible British origins. Over the weekend, a British couple who were hiking in the region were seen to miraculously survive the fires after being found alive but badly burned in a ravine. The man and woman, who have not been identified, are thought to have suffered 40 per cent burns, according to Spanish national broadcaster RTVE.

At least 13 people have now died as a result of the fire near the village of Bedar, in Almeria province, with at least four of those thought to be British. Picture: Alamy