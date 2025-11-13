A British political commentator held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than two weeks has been released, his family has announced.

Sami Hamdi, who is Muslim and lives in London, was detained by Ice officers at San Francisco International Airport in California on October 26 after he travelled to the US for a speaking tour.

His family have been appealing to the US government to free the journalist after he was detained based on "no allegations".

On Monday, it was announced that the US government had agreed to free him, with his family confirming on Thursday morning that he was on a flight back to the UK.

A family statement said: “It brings us great relief to share that our dear Sami is on a flight home to the UK after the US government agreed to allow him to leave voluntarily, with no order of deportation and no allegations.

“While we welcome this development, we want to underscore that no family should ever have to go through what we have: Sami was in the United States on a valid visa when he was abducted and detained by ICE, despite committing no crime.

“For the last 18 days, he has been detained in a room with 80–90 other people, living in terrible conditions.

"All this because Sami, a journalist, political commentator, and human rights defender, spoke out against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Sami should never have spent a single night in a cell.”