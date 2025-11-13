'Never intimidated into silence': British political commentator flying home after two weeks in ICE detention
Sami Hamdi, a Muslim journalist who lives in London and has denouncing Israel's war in Gaza, was detained by ICE officers at San Francisco International Airport
A British political commentator held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than two weeks has been released, his family has announced.
Sami Hamdi, who is Muslim and lives in London, was detained by Ice officers at San Francisco International Airport in California on October 26 after he travelled to the US for a speaking tour.
His family have been appealing to the US government to free the journalist after he was detained based on "no allegations".
On Monday, it was announced that the US government had agreed to free him, with his family confirming on Thursday morning that he was on a flight back to the UK.
A family statement said: “It brings us great relief to share that our dear Sami is on a flight home to the UK after the US government agreed to allow him to leave voluntarily, with no order of deportation and no allegations.
“While we welcome this development, we want to underscore that no family should ever have to go through what we have: Sami was in the United States on a valid visa when he was abducted and detained by ICE, despite committing no crime.
“For the last 18 days, he has been detained in a room with 80–90 other people, living in terrible conditions.
"All this because Sami, a journalist, political commentator, and human rights defender, spoke out against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Sami should never have spent a single night in a cell.”
Mr Hamdi is expected to land at Heathrow on Thursday afternoon and his family said he will continue to stand up for Palestinian rights.
“As we await our husband, son, and father’s return to Britain, we keep all political prisoners held by ICE in our hearts,” the statement said.
“He will never be intimidated into silence.
“The US government revoked his visa without informing him and proceeded to use this as grounds to detain him. In truth, they had nothing on Sami – he was targeted for his legally protected free speech. Otherwise, they would not have offered voluntary return.”
The statement said the family was “deeply worried” about the future of free speech in the US and called on the UK Government to “re-evaluate its approach and increase its efforts to secure the safe release of its citizens, including when they are detained by allies”.
The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), whose lawyers challenged Mr Hamdi’s detention in federal court, has claimed he was detained over his support for Palestine and “punished for criticising Israel, not for any alleged wrongdoing”.
Mr Hamdi accepted an offer to leave the US voluntarily after being charged with visa overstay, according to his legal team.
But they said Mr Hamdi should have never been detained, claiming that “anti-Muslim and pro-Israel extremists” pressured the US government into arresting him.
Mr Hamdi is the managing director of The International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company, and has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV networks.
US officials previously said comments made by Mr Hamdi, 35, after Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack on southern Israel celebrated violence.