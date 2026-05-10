British passengers from rat virus cruise land in Manchester- as group to isolate in UK's first quarantine hospital
British passengers on the cruise hit by a deadly rodent-borne hantavirus outbreak have arrived back in the UK after spending days trapped on the ship.
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The chartered Titan Airways flight departed from the Canary Island’s south airport and landed in Manchester on Sunday evening,.
The Airbus A320’s passengers are set to be taken to a hospital in Merseyside, where they will isolate.
None of them have symptoms but they will still need be kept in quarantine at Arrowe Park, on the Wirral, the same place the first Brits returning from China during the Covid-19 outbreak were made to isolate.
Earlier, passengers and crew from the doomed MV Hondius were tested by Spanish health authorities to make sure they remained asymptomatic before they disembarked in Tenerife.
While they were being bussed from the port at Granadilla de Abona to Tenerife South Airport, some British passengers, clad in blue PPE, waved and gave thumbs up as they passed watching media.
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23 counties are coordinating to get the holidaymakers home, with the last flight taking a passenger home to Australia tomorrow. There were are 149 people on board, with 22 British.
None are believed to be showing any symptoms.
All British passengers and crew will then be asked to self-isolate at home for up to 45 days, LBC understands.
A letter from the chief executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the group “will be welcoming the guests on Sunday 10 May”.
The risk to the general public remains very low, health chiefs insist.
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "We continue to work at pace with our international partners to ensure the safe repatriation of British nationals from the MV Hondius.
"The safety and well-being of those on board remains our number one priority. Established infection control measures will be in place at every step of the journey, and passengers will receive full support throughout, including during their period of isolation.
"We recognise that this has been an incredibly difficult and unsettling time for those affected and their loved ones at home. As they prepare for their journey back to the UK, we ask the media to respect the privacy of passengers and their families during what remains a challenging time."