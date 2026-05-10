British passengers on the cruise hit by a deadly rodent-borne hantavirus outbreak have arrived back in the UK after spending days trapped on the ship.

The chartered Titan Airways flight departed from the Canary Island’s south airport and landed in Manchester on Sunday evening,.

The Airbus A320’s passengers are set to be taken to a hospital in Merseyside, where they will isolate.

None of them have symptoms but they will still need be kept in quarantine at Arrowe Park, on the Wirral, the same place the first Brits returning from China during the Covid-19 outbreak were made to isolate.

Earlier, passengers and crew from the doomed MV Hondius were tested by Spanish health authorities to make sure they remained asymptomatic before they disembarked in Tenerife.

While they were being bussed from the port at Granadilla de Abona to Tenerife South Airport, some British passengers, clad in blue PPE, waved and gave thumbs up as they passed watching media.

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