Wednesday’s 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes were among the strongest to hit Venezuela for more than a century

The death toll from Wednesday’s back-to-back earthquakes has reached almost 1,000. Picture: Reuters/MoD

By Georgia Rowe

A British search and rescue team has been deployed to Venezuela, where the death toll from Wednesday’s back-to-back earthquakes has reached almost 1,000.

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The 68-strong team, made up of personnel from fire brigades across the country, left RAF Brize Norton on Friday along with six specialist search dogs and humanitarian staff. Wednesday’s 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes were among the strongest to hit Venezuela for more than a century and could be felt throughout the region. Local authorities have reported 920 people died and 3,360 were injured in the earthquakes, with the toll expected to continue rising. Sir Keir Starmer said: “My thoughts are with the people of Venezuela following this week’s devastating earthquakes. “The UK stands in solidarity with all those affected, particularly those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.” Read more: Rapist Nicholas Rossi who fled from US to Scotland to fake his own death dies in hospital Read more: Reflecting Pool liner cut with sharp knife or razor, National Park Service says

RAF Movers from No.1 Air Mobility Wing load specialist equipment onto a RAF Voyager at RAF Brize Norton ahead of deploying to Venezuela. Picture: Ministry of Defence (MoD)

The search and rescue team has been provided by UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR), which responds to disasters on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. As well as the UKISAR team, Britain has despatched members of the UK Emergency Medical Team to prepare for a further medical deployment. The Government has also made £2 million of humanitarian funding available to help respond to the disaster. Meanwhile, the Foreign Office confirmed that UK staff were all safe and accounted for after the British embassy in Caracas was damaged in the earthquakes. The embassy – which is on the 11th floor of an office tower in the north east of the city – has been closed, but alternative arrangements have been put in place to assist British nationals in the country. The number of British citizens in Venezuela is understood to be in the low hundreds and there have been no reports of Britons killed or injured, it is understood.

Members of the Bolivarian National Police carry a stretcher across the rubble of damaged buildings in Catia La Mar, La Guaira. Picture: Getty

Foreign rescue teams - including some from countries which have previously opposed Venezuela - began arriving late on Thursday, with a small contingent from the Dominican Republic the first to reach La Guaira, a coastal city just outside Caracas. Mexico, with its own experience in earthquake recovery, sent 250 military rescue personnel, plus five rescue dogs and other equipment. Meanwhile, over 60 Colombians arrived on Friday, as did over 180 rescue workers of a promised 300-person-strong Salvadoran team and nearly 100 from Spain. The United States said it was mobilizing $150 million in aid and easing sanctions to facilitate earthquake relief. The U.S. military dispatched two ships and said helicopters and aircraft would support search-and-rescue operations.

Members of the Spanish rescue team, who are tasked with aiding search-and-rescue operations in the aftermath of earthquakes, stand with their Search-and-rescue dog Togo, at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela. Picture: Reuters