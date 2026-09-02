British runner found dead in Pakistan after falling 60m into ravine, running club says
Alexander Harris went missing on Saturday from Musa Ka Musalla, a mountain with an altitude of more than 4,000 metres
The body of a missing British trail runner has been found in northern Pakistan after an extensive search, his running club said.
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Alexander Harris went missing on Saturday from Musa Ka Musalla, a mountain with an altitude of more than 4,000 metres, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Khalid Iqbal, the area’s deputy commissioner, said police and volunteers were involved in the search for the 30-year-old before his body was found on a forest path.
Mr Harris fell into a ravine, according to a social media post by Margalla Trail Runners, a group based in Islamabad of which Mr Harris was a member.
The statement said: “With profound sadness, we confirm that Alexander Harris, an active member of the Margalla Trail Runners community and an avid trail runner, has been found deceased following an extensive search operation.
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“According to preliminary information, Alex apparently strayed on to an incorrect trail due to adverse weather conditions and severely reduced visibility, subsequently falling into a ravine estimated to be approximately 200 feet deep.”
The BBC reported that Mr Harris was originally from Birmingham and also had Irish citizenship but had been living in Pakistan’s capital where he worked for global advisory company Adam Smith International.
Margalla Trail Runners said on Facebook: “Alex had a deep love for Pakistan, particularly its mountains. He was learning Urdu and was deeply fascinated by Pakistan’s culture, people and traditions.
“He embraced the country with genuine admiration and treasured his experiences exploring its mountains.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends, fellow runners and everyone who knew him.
“His loss will be deeply felt by the trail-running community and all those who shared his love for the mountains of Pakistan.”