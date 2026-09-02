The body of a missing British trail runner has been found in northern Pakistan after an extensive search, his running club said.

Alexander Harris went missing on Saturday from Musa Ka Musalla, a mountain with an altitude of more than 4,000 metres, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khalid Iqbal, the area’s deputy commissioner, said police and volunteers were involved in the search for the 30-year-old before his body was found on a forest path.

Mr Harris fell into a ravine, according to a social media post by Margalla Trail Runners, a group based in Islamabad of which Mr Harris was a member.

The statement said: “With profound sadness, we confirm that Alexander Harris, an active member of the Margalla Trail Runners community and an avid trail runner, has been found deceased following an extensive search operation.

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