British singles interest at US Open ends as Fran Jones falls to Iva Jovic
The 25-year-old qualifier from Bradford was the last Brit standing after Harriet Dart’s defeat by Marie Bouzkova earlier on Thursday
British interest in the singles at the US Open came to an end when Fran Jones was knocked out in the second round.
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Jones, who secured her first main draw win at Flushing Meadows when she beat Magda Linette in round one, lost in straight sets to American 14th seed Iva Jovic.
The 25-year-old qualifier from Bradford was the last Brit standing after Harriet Dart’s defeat by Marie Bouzkova earlier on Thursday.
She battled well but still found 18-year-old Jovic, her friend and regular hitting partner, just too strong in a 6-4 6-4 defeat on Stadium 17.
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Jones said: “It’s not like I was outclassed. You’re talking about someone who has gone deep in the slams and one of the most consistent players on the Tour.
“It was just half-chances. It’s frustrating, but it’s pretty clear my level is there.”
It meant all nine of the Brits who reached the main draw exited before the third-round stage.
British number one Katie Boulter had suffered a quickfire 6-1 6-0 defeat by Karolina Muchova on Wednesday.
On the men’s side, Jacob Fearnley and Toby Samuel lost in the second round, while Arthur Fery, Cameron Norrie, Jan Choinski and Harry Wendelken departed in round one.
Dart had earlier wilted in the New York heat, the 30-year-old qualifier using iced neck scarves and cold-air hoses at the changeovers in a bid to cool down.
Czech 25th seed Bouzkova won seven games in a row to take the first set and forge ahead in the second, eventually winning 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 17 minutes.
Dart, who had a coughing fit after the match, said: “I have been a bit under the weather. It is what it is, sadly.
“It was quite warm. I had a temperature, I was trying to cool down. I’ve played many weeks in a row. And I am not used to air conditioning being pumped everywhere. We go from really hot outside to freezing inside.
“All credit to my opponent, she is an incredibly tough player so even if I had been at full capacity, I don’t know. She played a really clean match. She gives you no free points.
“But if someone had told me last week I’d win four matches here, I would have taken it.”
There was more bad news for Boulter on Louis Armstrong Stadium, the scene of her 58-minute mauling 24 hours earlier, as she watched new husband Alex De Minaur, the sixth seed, lose in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp.