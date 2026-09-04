The 25-year-old qualifier from Bradford was the last Brit standing after Harriet Dart’s defeat by Marie Bouzkova earlier on Thursday

Francesca Jones in action against Iva Jovic during a Women's Singles match on Day Five of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Rhea Nall/USTA via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

British interest in the singles at the US Open came to an end when Fran Jones was knocked out in the second round.

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Jones, who secured her first main draw win at Flushing Meadows when she beat Magda Linette in round one, lost in straight sets to American 14th seed Iva Jovic. The 25-year-old qualifier from Bradford was the last Brit standing after Harriet Dart’s defeat by Marie Bouzkova earlier on Thursday. She battled well but still found 18-year-old Jovic, her friend and regular hitting partner, just too strong in a 6-4 6-4 defeat on Stadium 17. Read more: 'No illegal transaction occurred' and top aides were 'entrapped': Farage breaks silence on Reform UK foreign funding sting Read more: Argentina reignites Falklands row - as Milei threatens to sanction British companies drilling for oil near islands

Iva Jovic reacts against Francesca Jones during a Women's Singles match on Day Five of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Rhea Nall/USTA via Getty Images

Jones said: “It’s not like I was outclassed. You’re talking about someone who has gone deep in the slams and one of the most consistent players on the Tour. “It was just half-chances. It’s frustrating, but it’s pretty clear my level is there.” It meant all nine of the Brits who reached the main draw exited before the third-round stage. British number one Katie Boulter had suffered a quickfire 6-1 6-0 defeat by Karolina Muchova on Wednesday. On the men’s side, Jacob Fearnley and Toby Samuel lost in the second round, while Arthur Fery, Cameron Norrie, Jan Choinski and Harry Wendelken departed in round one. Dart had earlier wilted in the New York heat, the 30-year-old qualifier using iced neck scarves and cold-air hoses at the changeovers in a bid to cool down.

Marie Bouzkova and Harriet Dart shake hands at the net after a Women's Singles match on Day Five of the 2026 US Open. Picture: Simon Bruty/USTA via Getty Images