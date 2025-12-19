A British skier has died after falling nearly 300m metres down a steep off-piste slope in the French Alps.

The 24-year-old has not yet been named in local media but was among a group of skiers who went off-piste in Les Arcs 2000 in the French ski resort of Savoie, it Is understood.

Two members of the group reportedly attempted to ski down a steep slope but one of them lost their footing and lost control before crashing over a rocky ridge.

Ski patrollers found him unconscious after they were called to the scene – with the man reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

An air ambulance was sent from Courchevel, which is 34km from the resort, reaching the man around half an hour after recieving the call.

He was declared dead after a doctor and two police rescue workers failed to revive him.

Read more: British skier killed in Argentinean avalanche while skiing with friends

Read more: British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps