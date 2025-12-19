British skier, 24, dies after plunging 300m from slope in French Alps
The man went off-piste in Les Arcs 2000 in the French ski resort of Savoie
A British skier has died after falling nearly 300m metres down a steep off-piste slope in the French Alps.
The 24-year-old has not yet been named in local media but was among a group of skiers who went off-piste in Les Arcs 2000 in the French ski resort of Savoie, it Is understood.
Two members of the group reportedly attempted to ski down a steep slope but one of them lost their footing and lost control before crashing over a rocky ridge.
Ski patrollers found him unconscious after they were called to the scene – with the man reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.
An air ambulance was sent from Courchevel, which is 34km from the resort, reaching the man around half an hour after recieving the call.
He was declared dead after a doctor and two police rescue workers failed to revive him.
A second skier from the group, whose nationality has not been announced, was found stuck at the top of the slope before being rescued by a police helicopter.
The ski resort has offered “its most sincere thoughts to the family and the friends of the victim”.
Resort managers have told skiers to keep clear of steep off-piste slopes while the snow is hard.
In April, a British skier has died after losing control while skiing in the Swiss Alps and crashing into a river.
The man, aged 54, was skiing in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps when he crashed into the Rychenbach Stream. The skier was traveling from Kleine Scheidegg in the direction of Brandegg.
Meanwhile in February, a British teenager died on a family holiday to Italy after losing control and hitting a tree.
The 14-year-old boy lost balance and veered off a red run in Cortina d’Ampezzo, an exclusive skiing resort in northern Italy, before colliding with the tree and suffering serious chest injuries.
Up to 29 people died in skiing accidents in France in the 2023-2024 season, according to the latest available figures.