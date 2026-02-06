Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell warned paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein not to trust a British socialite who ‘put some girls together’ for him.

Two days later, Neilson wrote back: “I am putting a little group of girls together. Hopefully one of them will have all the right qualities you desire.

Maxwell told Epstein in August 2010 to “be careful” of Neilson. Epstein then asked Maxwell to ‘reach out’ to Neilson, according to emails released as part of the so-called Epstein files.

Emails suggest that Annabelle Neilson, a member of the Primrose Hill set who died in 2018 aged just 49, was involved in procuring ‘girls’ for Epstein.

Epstein then went on to ask for ‘a cute thing for after’ and Neilson wrote back: “Cute as in cuddle toy? or cute as in badly behaved English girls.”

Epstein was sent an email of a schedule of women due to visit him. Most of the names on the email were redacted.

It is understood that Neilson went on to arrange meetings between Epstein and women from aristocratic circles.

“I have to say that a few of my girls, who would be perfect for the job but are unfortunately past their sell-by date, would of all dropped their husband and almost children for the job when I asked them.”

“There is a little thing for my very young friend who is lunching her bikini range at Morton’s but that might just drive you made!!! I have a friend I might call.

“The problem with English girls is they do seem to go a bit mad but not in the right way, if you no what I mean.”

In one exchange from October 2010, Neilson wrote: “How are you and all the girls?! I hope you got the numbers I left you for the Brazilian and the Italian presenter.”

Neilson, who died of a heart attack in 2018 aged 49, was named in the US Justice Department’s latest tranche of Epstein documents released at the end of last month.

Neilson was fashion designer Alexander McQueen’s unofficial muse and once described Kate Moss as ‘like a sister’ to her.

According to the emails between 2010 and 2012, Neilson offered to set up Epstein with a number of women.

There is no suggestion that anyone in Neilson’s circle of friends had any involvement with Epstein.

On September 15 2010, Epstein asked Maxwell to reach out to Neilson and she wrote back: “So I am putting a little group of girls together.

“Hopefully one of them will have all the right qualities you desire. Wish I was 20 years younger and could speak French!!!

“I have to say that a few of my girls, who would be perfect for the job but are unfortunately past their sell-by date, would of all dropped their husband and almost children for the job when I asked them.”

“You know I’ve just had a spark of genius while writing this, I think I may have the right girl.”

She added they will “all have some fun in London” and thanked Epstein for a previous ‘stay’.

Neilson was one of London’s best-known socialites and, in 2015, told the Daily Mail that she was referred to as “Mrs McQueen” by most people because of her close relationship with the designer, whom she called her “soulmate”.

The US justice department has cautioned that the release of the Epstein file documents, collected by the FBI, “may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos”.

The Met Police said in 2018 that Neilson’s death was not being treated as suspicious. Kate Moss posted a picture of the pair of them on Instagram with a broken heart symbol.

Designer Alexander McQueen killed himself in 2010 and Neilson was said to have been the last person to see him.