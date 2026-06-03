Pictured: British soldier, 29, who died in Iraq training accident as tributes pour in for 'devoted family man'
Tributes have flooded in for "exceptional" British soldier James Freeman, who died during a training accident in northern Iraq.
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Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Freeman, a 29-year-old father of one, died during what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) described as a “routine training activity” in northern Iraq as part of Operation Shader, the UK’s war against so-called Islamic State.
The MoD said he was a “dedicated and experienced” soldier who had a promising career ahead of him.
He had previously been deployed to South Sudan, Cyprus, Iraq, the Falklands, Jordan, Romania and Kenya.
L/Cpl Freeman was a “devoted family-man” who put his family “first in every situation whether it was a passing comment in a hard situation or expressing his excitement to see them when he was away”, the MoD said.
Defence Secretary John Healey said the soldier served our country with “dedication, professionalism and pride.”
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The minister added: “He was a greatly valued member of his regiment who will be deeply missed.“My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues at this devastating time. The tributes paid to James make clear he was an exceptional soldier, leader and friend.”
Lieutenant Samuel Frost, who was L/Cpl Freeman’s Platoon Commander, praised him as “an impressive soldier”. He added: “Working with Lance Corporal Freeman has been a huge pleasure, and he will be sorely missed, rightfully commemorated, and never forgotten.“
He was one of the best. His passing is a shock to the Company, and his wife and daughter have my profound sympathy.”
Corporal William Thorpe said: “James was my best friend.“A man who was committed to achieving any task before him to the highest standard and always professional, but also someone to talk to in confidence, either for advice or, most often, for a moan.“I do not believe I would be where I am today without him, especially for the amount of ‘just do me a favour’ favours I owe him.”
The MoD said in a statement: “A lover of the outdoors, he would often go clay pigeon shooting and regularly share stories about shooting with his dad.
“He also enjoyed gaming and would often play video games into the late hours with soldiers across the battalion.Above all, he was a devoted family-man and never passed up on the opportunity to share that with his peers.
“He put them first in every situation whether it was a passing comment in a hard situation or expressing his excitement to see them when he was away.”