Lance Corporal James Freeman, 29, died during a routine training operation in northern Iraq. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have flooded in for "exceptional" British soldier James Freeman, who died during a training accident in northern Iraq.

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Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Freeman, a 29-year-old father of one, died during what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) described as a “routine training activity” in northern Iraq as part of Operation Shader, the UK’s war against so-called Islamic State. The MoD said he was a “dedicated and experienced” soldier who had a promising career ahead of him. He had previously been deployed to South Sudan, Cyprus, Iraq, the Falklands, Jordan, Romania and Kenya. L/Cpl Freeman was a “devoted family-man” who put his family “first in every situation whether it was a passing comment in a hard situation or expressing his excitement to see them when he was away”, the MoD said. Defence Secretary John Healey said the soldier served our country with “dedication, professionalism and pride.” Read more: Member of British Army dies in training accident in Iraq Read more: Duke of Sussex praises ‘courage, duty and sacrifice’ of Iraq War veterans as Britain marks 15 years since conflict ended

Tributes have flooded in for the “devoted family-man”. Picture: PA