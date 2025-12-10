British soldier killed in 'tragic accident' in Ukraine named as paratrooper, 28
Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the soldier during Prime Minister's Questions
A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named by the Ministry of Defence.
Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment, who died in Ukraine.
At Prime Minister’s Questions Sir Keir said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.
“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”
The “tragic accident” happened on Tuesday morning when the member of the armed forces was watching his Ukrainian counterparts test the new defensive capability away from the front lines, the MoD said in a statement posted on X.
Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated” by the man’s death.
The statement read: "It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday 9 December.
"He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines.
"The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time."