A British soldier killed on duty in Ukraine has been named by the Ministry of Defence.

Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to 28-year-old Lance Corporal George Hooley of the Parachute Regiment, who died in Ukraine.

At Prime Minister’s Questions Sir Keir said: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

