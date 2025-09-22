Rose Wanyua Wanjiku holds photographs of Agnes. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A British soldier accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a septic tank behind a Kenyan hotel has been named as Robert James Purkiss.

Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, elder sister to Agnes Wanjiru, 20, holds a photograph of Agnes. Picture: Alamy

The newspaper said the suspect, originally from Greater Manchester but now living in Salisbury, is a former combat medic and infantryman. Mr Purkiss, 38, now a father of two, is understood to have served in the Duke of Lancaster regiment, including on tours of Afghanistan between 2006 and 2016. A British soldier has never before been extradited on charges of murder allegedly committed while on duty in a foreign country. An inquest in 2018 concluded Agnes Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers after she was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared in March 2012. The 21-year-old’s family welcomed the arrest warrant being issued by High Court judge Alexander Muteti. Ms Wanjiru’s family have campaigned for justice for Agnes for a ling time. In a statement after the arrest warrant was issued, they said: “We have lived with the pain of Agnes’s death for over a decade. "The reports that an arrest warrant has been issued against a UK citizen is a significant moment for us and is incredibly welcome. We hope this marks the beginning of justice being done for our beloved Agnes.”

John Muchiri Kamunge, brother-in-law to Agnes Wanjiru visits her grave at a cemetery in Nanyuki. Picture: Alamy

Sex workers and women's rights activists demonstrate outside the Ministry of Defence in memory of Agnes Wanjiru. Picture: Alamy