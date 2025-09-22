British ex-soldier accused of murdering woman after body found in septic tank in Kenya named
A British soldier accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a septic tank behind a Kenyan hotel has been named as Robert James Purkiss.
Listen to this article
Purkiss is accused of murdering Agnes Wanjiru on the night of March 31, 2012, according to court documents from the African nation.
Ms Wanjiru was the mother of a baby girl when she went missing at the Lions Court Hotel after a night out with friends.
An inquest in 2018 concluded she was murdered by British soldiers after her body was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared.
A warrant was issued for Purkiss's arrest on Tuesday, and the Sunday Times reported that the court heard Kenyan authorities will seek his extradition.
The newspaper said the suspect, originally from Greater Manchester but now living in Salisbury, is a former combat medic and infantryman.
Mr Purkiss, 38, now a father of two, is understood to have served in the Duke of Lancaster regiment, including on tours of Afghanistan between 2006 and 2016.
A British soldier has never before been extradited on charges of murder allegedly committed while on duty in a foreign country.
The 21-year-old’s family welcomed the arrest warrant being issued by High Court judge Alexander Muteti.
Ms Wanjiru’s family have campaigned for justice for Agnes for a ling time. In a statement after the arrest warrant was issued, they said: “We have lived with the pain of Agnes’s death for over a decade.
"The reports that an arrest warrant has been issued against a UK citizen is a significant moment for us and is incredibly welcome. We hope this marks the beginning of justice being done for our beloved Agnes.”
Reports say the suspect’s warrant compels them to appear before a court on a charge of murder.
According to reports, a British soldier has already confessed to the sex worker’s murder.
Ms Wanjiru’s inquest found she had last been seen with British soldiers stationed in Nanyuki, Kenya.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died as a result of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen.
There was also evidence that she had been beaten but, because of the condition of her body, it was unclear whether she had been sexually assaulted.
Police in Kenya reopened the case into Ms Wanjiru’s murder in 2021 after her family said they were upset no one had been convicted of the killing.
Defence Secretary John Healey said he would raise the matter with Kenyan President William Ruto at a meeting in April, and said before the meeting he would emphasise the need to “accelerate progress” in the case.
A UK Government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Agnes Wanjiru and we remain absolutely committed to helping them secure justice.
“We understand that the Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions has determined that a British national should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru in 2012.
“This is subject to ongoing legal proceedings and we will not comment further at this stage.”