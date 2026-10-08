British soldiers were stalked by a pack of hyenas while training in Kenya, according to the Army.

Soldiers from Lancashire and the north east of England have been taking part in Exercise Haraka Storm in the Laikipia region and the foothills of Mount Kenya.

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, known as the “Lions of England”, is being trained for its role of reinforcing Nato’s eastern flank to “deter Russian aggression”, the Army said.

Lance Corporal Connor Brady said: “Morale is really high, they all love being out here in the sun for a bit longer and get to see some of the wildlife.”

At one point, his section was out on patrol when they became aware they were being stalked by a pack of hyenas.

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