British soldiers stalked by pack of hyenas while training in Kenya
Soldiers have been taking part in Exercise Haraka Storm in the Laikipia region and the foothills of Mount Kenya.
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British soldiers were stalked by a pack of hyenas while training in Kenya, according to the Army.
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Soldiers from Lancashire and the north east of England have been taking part in Exercise Haraka Storm in the Laikipia region and the foothills of Mount Kenya.
The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, known as the “Lions of England”, is being trained for its role of reinforcing Nato’s eastern flank to “deter Russian aggression”, the Army said.
Lance Corporal Connor Brady said: “Morale is really high, they all love being out here in the sun for a bit longer and get to see some of the wildlife.”
At one point, his section was out on patrol when they became aware they were being stalked by a pack of hyenas.
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“When you hear the hyenas following, you’re a bit standoffish at first, but then shine a white light at them and make some noise, then they back off,” the 28-year-old from Bootle, Merseyside, said.
Combat medic Private Tori-Mai Owen-Barry completed a course which included treating wildlife injuries.
The 21-year-old, from Lancaster, said: “It taught me how to treat snake bites and scorpion stings.
“It also explained actual wild animal attacks.”
So far she has only had to treat foot problems, cuts from thorns and insect bites.