With Christmas fast approaching, the Great Hosting Debate has begun – and if your family is anything like mine, it’s never as simple as “whose turn is it?”

While over half of Brits will open their doors this year, almost one in five admit tensions rise before the turkey hits the oven.

Trust me, I get it.

My girlfriend Lydia is from Buckinghamshire. I grew up in South Africa. Together, we’ve spent five years navigating two completely different Christmas universes – and learning to merge more cultural quirks than either of us anticipated.

Eight per cent of Brits end up hosting purely because they have the biggest house, and another four per cent because their kitchen is deemed superior, according to new research from premium housebuilder Redrow.

For us, the decision swings on something else entirely: whose traditions need honouring that year.

Last Christmas, my family flew over to the UK, which meant merging a South African summer Christmas with a British winter one. Back home, Christmas is hot, relaxed and outdoorsy, dominated by the braai. Lydia, meanwhile, grew up spending the day inside, embracing all things cosy and Christmassy.

So we compromised: we put the turkey on the braai … in the British rain. Lydia’s dad stood outside under an umbrella, keeping an eye on the smoker with the kind of dedication only Christmas cooking can inspire.

But that moment captured something bigger. The research shows 30 per cent of Brits now blend traditions from different families or cultures. It’s not always smooth – nearly a quarter admit it’s harder than they expected – but it creates something uniquely yours.

Food is where the negotiations get interesting. My family are serious meat-eaters. Lydia is a vegetarian. British Christmas demands roast potatoes; South African Christmas demands salads and rice; my family insists turkey can only be cooked on the braai.

So our festive table now includes:

A smoked turkey (regardless of the weather)

Rice and roast potatoes

Caprese salad, potato salad and whatever else fits the “summer Christmas” theme

Vegetarian dishes for Lydia

It makes no sense on paper, but it makes perfect sense to us.

This year, we’re celebrating in South Africa – Lydia’s first hot Christmas – and my family is already planning veggie dishes for her. A small miracle, considering salad used to be viewed as mere decoration.

Of all our cultural differences, the fiercest was when to open presents. My family do it first thing in the morning; Lydia’s wait until the afternoon. Eventually, Lydia conceded – mornings won. You’d be surprised how emotional people (myself included) can get about this stuff. We can definitely relate to the 25 per cent of Brits who fall out over board games at Christmas.

Then there’s the simple matter of weather. In the UK, Christmas means blankets and indoor games. In South Africa, you’re in the pool by midday.

Even decorations differ. Growing up, we never decorated the outside of the house. Now, thanks to Lydia, I’m the neighbour who puts up lights early and takes them down late.

Brits also say blended Christmases lead to disagreements. They’re right. But they also lead to new traditions you’d never have invented alone.

Our Christmas is now a mix of braai smoke and roast potatoes, umbrellas and sunshine, morning presents and Secret Santa. It’s chaotic, mismatched, and totally ours.

Nobody has a “normal” Christmas anymore. We’re all just figuring it out as we go.

Which, honestly, might be the most festive tradition of all.

John Enslin, 29, was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now lives in London, where his Christmas celebrations blend influences from different cultures.

