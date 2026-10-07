British spies feared compromised in alleged German intelligence leak scandal
August Hanning, Germany’s former head of foreign intelligence, and a senior official at the agency, referred to only as Manfred D, were both arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason on Tuesday.
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British secret services are investigating whether classified information or spies were compromised in the biggest espionage scandals in modern German history.
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August Hanning, Germany’s former head of foreign intelligence, and a senior official at the agency, referred to only as Manfred D, were both arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason on Tuesday.
Mr Hanning has been accused of illegally collecting classified documents for 16 years with Manfred D and selling secrets to a foreign body.
German security sources said some of the high-level information the pair handled came from partner intelligence agencies abroad, raising the prospect that British and US intelligence had been compromised.
It has also raised fears that US and British human sources, agents or informants operating in the field, could be identified through shared information.
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The allegations have sent shockwaves through Western intelligence networks and have been branded as a major win for foreign bodies, as well as a potential humiliation to Western intelligence bodies.
Both MI6, GCHQ, and several US agencies are now thought to be carrying out a systematic internal review of all confidential information shared with European allies during the period in question.
It is not yet known when German officials alerted their counterparts of the breach, but it is thought to have been before Tuesday’s arrests.
The leaked information was reported by German media to include details of the Iranian nuclear programme, the Russian military and classified material from foreign partner agencies.
Mr Hanning, previously the president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Germany’s equivalent to MI6, left office in November 2005 after six years and was later reported to be facing bankruptcy.
Manfred D worked alongside him as his chief of staff at the BND, and went on to join him working at the interior ministry, according to The Telegraph.
His role involved planning the stream of information into the president’s office, determining what intelligence was put in front of seniors and when.
According to the German federal prosecutor’s office, Manfred D was suspected of providing Mr Hanning “with approximately 2,000 documents”.
The two men are thought to have come to a financial agreement in 2010 that would allow Manfred D to continuously share valuable intelligence from the BND to Mr Manning, the federal prosecutor said in a statement.
Martin Jäger, the BND’s president, said the agency had “initiated comprehensive internal investigations at an early stage and without delay. These have confirmed the suspicion”.
“For the BND and for me, there can be no compromises when it comes to internal security. None of my goals or priorities is being called into question by this incident,” he added.