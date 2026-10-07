August Hanning, Germany’s former head of foreign intelligence, and a senior official at the agency, referred to only as Manfred D, were both arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason on Tuesday.

By Georgia Bell

British secret services are investigating whether classified information or spies were compromised in the biggest espionage scandals in modern German history.

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August Hanning, pictured in 2015, was arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

August Hanning, Germany’s former head of foreign intelligence, and a senior official at the agency, referred to only as Manfred D, were both arrested on suspicion of espionage and treason on Tuesday. Mr Hanning has been accused of illegally collecting classified documents for 16 years with Manfred D and selling secrets to a foreign body. German security sources said some of the high-level information the pair handled came from partner intelligence agencies abroad, raising the prospect that British and US intelligence had been compromised. It has also raised fears that US and British human sources, agents or informants operating in the field, could be identified through shared information. Read more: Germany’s former spy chief arrested for treason Read more: Russia 'deliberately' channelling migrants towards Europe in bid to 'make trouble', says former MI6 chief

August Hanning, pictured in 2008, was Germany’s former head of foreign intelligence. Picture: Getty

The allegations have sent shockwaves through Western intelligence networks and have been branded as a major win for foreign bodies, as well as a potential humiliation to Western intelligence bodies. Both MI6, GCHQ, and several US agencies are now thought to be carrying out a systematic internal review of all confidential information shared with European allies during the period in question. It is not yet known when German officials alerted their counterparts of the breach, but it is thought to have been before Tuesday’s arrests. The leaked information was reported by German media to include details of the Iranian nuclear programme, the Russian military and classified material from foreign partner agencies. Mr Hanning, previously the president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Germany’s equivalent to MI6, left office in November 2005 after six years and was later reported to be facing bankruptcy.

Police officers are stationed at the entrance to the home of former president of the Federal Intelligence Service. Picture: Alamy