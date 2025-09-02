British staycations are back the UK holiday is the hottest, smartest choice for your next trip
I’ve spent my life around British holiday parks – my grandfather ran them, my father ran them, and now I do too.
What started as caravans in a field has become something far more exciting: vibrant destinations that mix modern comforts with a big helping of nostalgia, personality and adventure.
And the great British staycation? It’s not just having a moment. It’s having a renaissance… and it’s getting ever better.
At Away Resorts, we’ve seen a 12% year-on-year increase in bookings – and that’s no anomaly. Amid the cost-of-living crunch, unreliable flights and a wider cultural shift since lockdown, people are rediscovering the magic on their own doorstep. Travel used to be about escape – now it’s more about connection.
Places like our Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park deliver something delightfully simple: sea views, sandy toes and a sense that you’ve landed somewhere that just feels right. It’s nature, nostalgia and modern comfort rolled into one.
There’s a growing pride in choosing to holiday in the UK. It feels responsible, almost quietly rebellious – rejecting the “only abroad will do” mindset. You’re supporting British businesses, cutting down air miles and often having a better time for it. And the market responded. Holiday parks now offer luxe lodges, street food, spas, paddleboards and pop-up cinemas. In my view, a UK holiday park is the smart choice for your holiday.
It’s also about people. Families, couples, groups of mates, solo travellers – they all want flexibility, affordability and real memories. And when guests return to the same park every year – same beach, same BBQ, same great events and experiences – you realise you’re not just offering a break. You’re giving them memories. A bit of belonging.
Add on the environmental side – fewer flights, shared accommodation, support for local conservation – and the staycation starts to look like the obvious answer for a more sustainable, experience-rich future.
Looking ahead, I hope more Brits build on their love of the great British holiday park – not just as a practical option, but as a proud part of our culture. These parks have evolved enormously, and they’ll keep evolving – blending heritage with innovation to meet the needs of a new generation. The future of UK holidays is right here, and it’s only getting brighter.
Carl Castledine is the founder and CEO of Away Resorts
