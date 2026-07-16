British Steel has been brought into public ownership “to protect the future of steel production in the UK”, the Government said.

The Government said British Steel has been taken into public ownership “to protect the UK’s national interest”.

It comes after legislation received royal assent on Wednesday to allow ministers to transfer steel businesses’ shares or property into public ownership.

The Department for Business and Trade said the move was essential to maintain steel production at British Steel’s site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, to protect both the company’s future and UK supply chains.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “British Steel is part of the fabric of our nation and a cornerstone of Britain’s industrial strength.

“Today’s decision secures the future of steelmaking in the UK, protects skilled jobs and safeguards a vital national capability.

“This Government will always act in the national interest to support British industry, strengthen our economy and ensure the industries we rely on can thrive long into the future.”

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