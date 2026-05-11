The Prime Minister made two bombshell pledges as part of a reset speech, after last week's local election results spelled disaster for Labour

Sir Keir made his first public address following last week's local elections nightmare. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The government will nationalise British Steel and rebuild the UK’s relationship with Europe, Sir Keir Starmer has announced in his highly anticipated reset speech on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Government took over ownership of British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant last year. Picture: Getty

This comes a year after the government took over the day-to-day running of the loss-incurring business in Scunthorpe from its Chinese owner. British Steel, which runs the last two remaining blast furnaces in the UK, was bought out of insolvency by Jingye in the early 2020s. Sir Keir also announced that his Labour Government would be “defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe”. “The last government was defined by breaking our relationship with Europe" he said. He went on: "This Labour Government will be defined by rebuilding our relationship with Europe, by putting Britain at the heart of Europe, so that we are stronger on the economy, stronger on trade, stronger on defence.”

The Prime Minister has pledged to strengthen Britain's relationship with Europe. Picture: Getty